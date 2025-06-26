Israel and Iran seemed to honor the fragile ceasefire between them for a second day, and U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that American and Iranian officials will talk next week, giving rise to cautious hope for longer-term peace.

Trump helped negotiate the ceasefire that took hold Tuesday on the 12th day of the war.

He told reporters Wednesday at a NATO summit that he was not particularly interested in restarting negotiations with Iran and insisted that U.S. strikes had destroyed its nuclear program.

Earlier in the day, an Iranian official questioned whether the United States could be trusted after its weekend attack.

Iran has not acknowledged any talks taking place next week.