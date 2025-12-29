President Donald Trump says Ukraine and Russia are "closer than ever before" to a peace deal, but he acknowledges that negotiations could still break down and leave the war dragging on for years.

Trump spoke Sunday as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort.

Earlier Trump had what he described as an "excellent," two-and-a-half-hour phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump insisted he believed Putin wants peace, even as Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukraine while Zelenskyy flew to the United States.

Trump and Zelenskyy both acknowledged thorny issues remain, including whether Russia can keep Ukrainian territory it controls.