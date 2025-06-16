KANANASKIS _ U.S. President Donald Trump says a deal to end his trade war with Canada is achievable and "we'll see if we can get to the bottom of it today."

Addressing media alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney this morning at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Trump says Canada and the U.S. have "different concepts" about a potential trade deal.

Trump says his own concept involves tariffs, while Carney has "a more complex idea, but also very good."

The leaders are being accompanied by delegations that include Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting comes after Carney and Trump spent weeks exchanging phone calls and text messages in an attempt to resolve the economic conflict triggered by Trump's tariffs.

Trump also spent part of his time in front of reporters today railing against former prime minister Justin Trudeau and former president Barack Obama over the decision to eject Russia from what was then known as the G8 in 2014.