President Donald Trump says Microsoft is among the U.S. companies looking to take control of TikTok to help the popular app avert an effective ban that could kick-in in April.

When asked Monday if Microsoft was one of the companies interested in helping to bring about a new ownership of TikTok, Trump said he "would say yes."

Trump added other companies were also interested in purchasing TikTok, but wouldn't provide a list.

In one of his first acts in office, Trump extended the deadline for TikTok to find new ownership that satisfies the government by 75 days, to early April from January 19.

Microsoft declined to comment.