U-S President Donald Trump has returned to his "51st state" rhetoric, just hours after King Charles delivered the speech from the throne.

Trump posted on his social media website that his so-called "Golden Dome" missile defence plan will cost Canada 61-billion dollars to join.

But he says that cost would be "zero dollars" if Canada was absorbed by the United States. He claimed Canada was "considering" the offer.

Trump had seemed to tone down rhetoric towards Canada in recent weeks.

Newly minted U-S Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra has told multiple Canadian media outlets he believed talks of annexation were over.

The Prime Minister's Office says Prime Minister Mark Carney has been clear that Canada is an independent, sovereign nation and will remain one.