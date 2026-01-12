President Donald Trump says Iran wants to negotiate with the U.S. after his threat to strike the country over its crackdown on protesters.

Activists said Monday the death toll in the demonstrations has risen to at least 544.

Iran has not yet responded to Trump's comments.

The foreign minister of Oman traveled to Iran this weekend, possibly to mediate.

Trump and his team are considering responses, including cyberattacks and direct strikes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to foreign diplomats in Tehran, insisted "the situation has come under total control" in fiery remarks that blamed Israel and the U.S. for the violence, without offering evidence.

Tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators rallied Monday.