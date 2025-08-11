President Donald Trump says he's placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to make the nation's capital safer.

Trump has promised to address homelessness and crime.

Trump posted online Monday the nation's capital would be "LIBERATED" and he'd end the "days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people."

Last week, Trump directed an increased federal law enforcement presence in the city for seven days "with the option to extend as needed."

The Republican president's claims are leading the city's Democratic mayor to voice concerns about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol the streets.