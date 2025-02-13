President Donald Trump says he'll sign an order that increases U.S. tariffs to the rates other countries charge on imports.

The Republican president said Thursday on his social media site: "TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!"

The prospect of a dramatic hike on tariffs could send shockwaves through the world economy, possibly depressing growth while also causing inflation to intensify.

Trump has maintained that such tariffs will help to create domestic factory jobs.

But most economists say the tariffs would effectively be a tax increase on U.S. consumers that would add to inflationary pressures.