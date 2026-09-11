Trump says Canada ‘dying’ to make trade deal as Carney updates review process for major energy projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government announced Wednesday it will scale back its environmental review process for major energy projects, a move it hopes will streamline project approvals as the trade war between Canada and the United States continues to escalate.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne met with business leaders in Edmonton to discuss Alberta energy projects and affordability. He told reporters that Canada is in a “strong fiscal position” and has a “golden opportunity” to forge new partnerships around the world.

Champagne added that while the federal government did not want to engage in a back-and-forth with their U.S. counterparts, they will “do what’s right for Canada.”

While delivering the keynote address at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump again brought up the “Lake America” name change, then said Canada is “dying” to make a trade deal with the United States.

Meanwhile, a source close to the trade negotiations told CTV News that Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc was given a heads-up Tuesday by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer before Trump’s flurry of executive orders that banned and imposed new tariffs on certain Canadian products.

Also, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre will head to New York Wednesday and participate in ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday, a trip that is being carried out with the blessing of the Prime Minister’s office, according to a senior Conservative source.

Key details:

Carney government scales back federal review of major energy projects

Canada in ‘strong fiscal position’: finance minister

Trump says Canada ‘dying’ to make trade deal

Poilievre heads to U.S. with PMO’s blessing

Canadians should ‘starve’ Trump of attention: Kinew

Here’s what happened on Sept. 9, 2026:

Canada scales back federal reviews for major energy projects

The federal government is scaling back a major Trudeau-era environmental review process, removing several energy projects from the federal impact assessment regime and shifting responsibility for their review to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

The federal government said the change will “simplify the project decision process” by relying on a single federal regulator.

“Industry stakeholders expressed strong support for the proposal to have all pipeline projects reviewed exclusively by the CER. Industry actors view this as a key step toward improving regulatory certainty, reducing duplication, and streamlining approvals,” the federal government said in its regulatory impact analysis.

The move comes just as Carney gets set to lead the Canada Investment Summit in Toronto next week. It is the federal government’s attempt to attract major infrastructure investments in Canada with a goal of $1 trillion in new investment over the next five years.

Graham Richardson, CTV National News, Ottawa Bureau chief

Read the full story here

Ottawa making big changes to major Trudeau-era environmental legislation Graham Richardson breaks down the changes the Carney government is making to the Impact Assessment Act and talks about how climate advocates are reacting.

Canada in ‘strong fiscal position’: finance minister

Speaking at the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne appeared confident that Canada would weather the storm from the U.S. trade war as it builds partnership around the world.

“I see a golden opportunity in front of us,” he said. “The world is changing. America is changing. The world energy architecture is changing, and in that new world … Canada can be at the centre. Why? Because we provide stability, predictability, and trust.”

Champagne also discussed Alberta projects, Canada’s global partnerships and his efforts to help affordability for Canadians.

“We have strong fiscal position to support people,” he said.“That’s the package announced: $7.5 billion, making sure that we can provide liquidity quickly to small and medium-sized businesses, and at the same time support affected workers.”

Elianna Lev, multi-platform writer, CTVNews.ca

Ending reliance on U.S. trade could open a ‘golden age’ for Canada: finance minister Federal Finance Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne highlights a potential boom in international trade as Canada moves away from the U.S. market.

Canada ‘dying’ to make a deal: Trump

Trump said Canada wants to make a deal with the United States while delivering his keynote address at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas Wednesday night.

During his speech, Trump brought up his administration’s decision to rename bodies of water, which include changing Lake Ontario to “Lake America” and the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

“Lake Ontario, we’re now going to call that Lake America,” Trump said. “Canada very much wants to make a deal, they’re dying to make a deal. But it’s going to be called Lake America.”

Trump then brought up his suggestion to change the name of New Mexico, a Democrat-led U.S. state, to “New America.”

Hunter Crowther , CTVNews.ca journalist

Trump claims Canada is ‘dying to make a deal’ during address at RNC midterm convention in Dallas U.S. President Donald Trump comments on renaming Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America,’ adding Canada ‘very much wants to make a deal’ while speaking in Dallas.

Trump doubling down on ‘pointless’ trade war: Democrat senators

U.S. Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Coons, Patty Murray, Amy Klobuchar and Elissa Slotkin say in a joint statement that the states they represent rely on Canada as a key trading partner.

They say Trump is doubling down on a “pointless” trade war.

“His tariffs will squeeze our states’ small businesses harder and drive costs up for working families,” they say. “President Trump’s tariffs have already cost American families as much as $5,000 in some states, and his senseless trade war with Canada will only grow that number.”

The senators say partners around the world, including Canada, are increasingly looking to diversify away from the United States and deepen trade ties with other countries, including China.

“Congressional Republicans need to stand up to the president and do their part to give families and businesses on both sides of the border relief from this insanity,” says the statement.

The Canadian Press

Greer gave LeBlanc notice of Trump’s orders: source

According to a source close to the trade discussions, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc was given a short head-up from U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer before Trump’s executive orders were made public last night.

The source tells CTV News it was a short “cordial” text exchange via messages, however, LeBlanc and Greer did not speak over the phone.

No further discussions between the two are expected Wednesday.

Mike Le Couteur, CTVNews.ca senior political correspondent

Will PM Carney retaliate to the latest round of U.S. tariffs? Vassy Kapelos weighs in on Canada's next move after the U.S. imposed bans and new tariffs and discusses Pierre Poilievre heading to the U.S. to promote Canada.

Poilievre heads to U.S. to promote Canada

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is heading to New York Wednesday night and will participate in ceremonies commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Friday, according to a senior Conservative source.

According to the source, the trip is being carried out with the blessing of the Prime Minister’s Office. Poilievre wanted to go to the United States earlier, but the PMO advised at the time that the timing made such a visit unhelpful, and Poilievre’s office heeded the advice.

CTV News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Abigail Bimman, CTV National News correspondent

Read the full story here

‘Release the Epstein files’: Kinew

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is calling on the U.S. government to release the Epstein files, suggesting Trump’s escalation of both the trade war and the war in Iran, is a distraction from his involvement with the American financier and convicted sex offender.

“Release the Epstein files. Donald Trump is Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend. The reason why we’re at war in Iran, and everyone’s paying higher gas prices, is because of the Epstein files,” Kinew said on Wednesday while talking to reporters in Manitoba.

Kayla Thompson, CTVNews.ca journalist

‘Release the Epstein files. Donald Trump is Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend’: Wab Kinew Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks to reporters on the escalating trade war and claims that the Iran War is meant to distract from the Trump-Epstein relationship

Canadians should ‘starve’ Trump of attention: Kinew

When asked about his thoughts on Trump’s new tariffs and bans on Canadian products, Kinew said it’s important that we “don’t feed the beast.”

“I think part of what gives him his power is people pay attention when he does all these different erratic moves,” he said.

“Just starve them of attention a little bit.”Kinew said he’s been in contact with the federal government and will be heading to the prime minister’s Investor Summit next week to discuss economic development opportunities in Manitoba.

Kayla Thompson, CTVNews.ca journalist

Unifor wants Ottawa to punish companies that leave Canada

Canada’s largest private sector union says the federal government needs to be prepared to “use every economic lever at its disposal” to defend Canadian jobs amid the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

“Trump’s latest economic attack is part of a bigger plan to weaken Canada’s industrial base and undermine our national sovereignty,” Unifor national President Lana Payne said in a statement on Wednesday. “In response Canada must hold the line, stand up for workers and defend good jobs and critical sectors of our economy.”

To that end, Unifor is urging Ottawa to leverage the Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act (FEMA) to penalize companies that shift Canadian jobs and production to the U.S.

Enacted in 1984, FEMA was designed to protect Canadian businesses and individuals from foreign laws, including U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

“This is existing legislation that can be activated today,” Payne said in a previous statement. “By using FEMA, and strengthening it through legislative amendments, the government can send a clear message that offshoring Canadian jobs will not be tolerated.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Read The Canadian Press’ full story

People walk past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick People walk past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

What is FEMA?

The Foreign Extraterritorial Measures Act, or FEMA, is a Canadian federal law designed to protect both Canadian sovereignty and its economic interests when foreign governments try to influence Canadian businesses.

Under FEMA, the attorney general has the authority to stop or limit Canadian businesses or individuals from complying with foreign measures that could negatively impact trade or commerce.

It also gives both the federal government and courts the power to declare that foreign courts and their judgements cannot be enforced domestically, as well as the ability to seize records from companies and individuals to halt foreign influence.

Hunter Crowther , CTVNews.ca journalist

Trump mocked by American late-night hosts

If you tune in to late-night talk shows, U.S. comedians are treating Trump’s trade war with Canada as “comedy gold.”

Jimmy Kimmel joked on ABC that while he was on vacation, the U.S. president has done “some really dumb stuff.”

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart was almost apoplectic, ripping up papers and waving his hands in exasperation with the odd F-bomb while discussing the president’s fixation with AI-generated memes.

Jelly Roll filled in as guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week and called the escalating conflict “ridiculous,” listing items like whiskey, smartphones and, yes, even toilet paper, that will get pricier. He joked that that’s because the president “is full of s---!”

Joy Malbon, CTV National News, Washington bureau chief

Read the full story here

Late-night comedians lay into Trump over trade war with Canada As many late-night hosts return from summer break, U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with Canada was a main talking point. Joy Malbon explains.

Canada not on Republicans’ minds at Trump convention

While the trade war between Canada and the United States escalated this week, it’s not hitting the radar of party faithful gathered in Dallas for a Republican convention this week.

Attendees spoke excitedly about seeing Trump, who is set to headline the event, and about their concerns over election integrity and affordability.

But many say they aren’t worried about the relationship with Canada, even as polling shows that Trump’s tariffs and his move to rename Lake Ontario are widely unpopular.

The Canadian Press

Read the full story here

Canada’s Moosehead Breweries hit hard by U.S. tariffs

New Brunswick-based Moosehead Breweries is facing six-figure losses every month due to U.S. tariffs, according to president and CEO Andrew Oland.

“It’s a very complex situation,” he said, “and we’re just trying to take it day-by-day.”

Oland said American sales make up 15 per cent of their volumes — and while the Buy Canadian sentiment has helped, it hasn’t been enough to offset the losses.

“If we’re shut out of the U.S. for an extended period, that could be really challenging in terms of regaining those lost sales. And that could take years,” Oland added.

Anna Mandin, CTV News Atlantic video journalist

Read the full story here

Moosehead Breweries Moosehead Breweries is seen on Main Street W in Saint John, N.B., on March 5, 2025. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)

‘Biggest problem’ with tariffs is uncertainty: Distillery owner

Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote, co-owner of Black Fox Farm and Distillery in Saskatoon, said the U.S. ban on most Canadian booze imports is forcing distillers to rethink their plans and look at other markets, including at home.

However, she said Saskatchewan has a very small marketplace of 1.3 million people.

“And that is not enough to make use of the products that we have,” Stefanyshyn-Cote told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

“Canada has a lot of free-trade agreements with other countries around the world that we’re willing to access and willing to look at,” she added.

She said she hopes people will choose their products because they are “good and outstanding,” not because of the trade war.

The “biggest problem” is the uncertainty, she added.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Stefanyshyn-Cote said. “We don’t know how to plan and move forward.”

Christl Dabu, CTVNews.ca journalist

Sapporo’s plan to shift operations ‘not imminent or finalized’

With the Trump administration targeting Canadian beer exports, Japan’s Sapporo Breweries Ltd. has said that it intends to shift some production from Canada to the U.S.

According to several media reports, Sapporo is considering moving production of non-alcoholic beer destined for the U.S. market to an American facility in the first half of 2027. The Trump administration plans to ban imports of Canadian non-alcoholic beer starting on Sept. 29.

In Canada, Sapporo beer is produced at the Sleeman Breweries facility in Guelph, Ont., which Sapporo acquired in 2006.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, a Sleeman spokesperson said nothing has been confirmed at this time.

“The relocation of Sapporo 0.0% production for the U.S. market from Sleeman Breweries’ Canadian facilities to Sapporo USA’s U.S. facilities is not imminent or finalized,” the spokesperson said. “Sapporo 0.0% that is produced in Canada for sale in the U.S. represents only 0.5 per cent of Sleeman Breweries’ total production in Canada.”

Karis Mapp, CTV News Kitchener, journalist

Read the full story here

A bartender pours a craft beer at the Liquid Love Brewing in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) A bartender pours a craft beer at the Liquid Love Brewing in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Bank CEOs taking precautions

Canadian bank CEOs say their credit outlooks are still generally positive despite an escalating trade war, but they’re taking some precautions.

Speaking at the Scotiabank Financials Summit being held in Toronto, RBC president and CEO Dave McKay says he is a little cautious due to the ongoing trade tensions, but the credit picture in the bank’s consumer and commercial segments is broadly improving.

However, he says tariff-impacted sectors are facing a significant degree of uncertainty and the bank is maintaining a robust capital buffer to absorb potential losses.

The Canadian Press

Read the full story here

Tariffs could cost Calgary half a billion: city

The ongoing and escalating trade war between the United States and Canada could cost the City of Calgary nearly half a billion dollars, officials say.

In an update to a city committee, administration estimated the potential “tariff risk” for existing contracts could range between $315 million and $466 million.

“The majority of that is retaliatory tariffs. American tariffs (are) more or less equivalent to how the inflation rolls in. Because we are net importers of all the goods, we don’t really export anything. So the bigger impact for us is the retaliatory tariffs,” said Amit Patil, director of supply management with the city.

Mayor Jeromy Farkas said Calgary will pitch the federal government for tariff relief for the millions of dollars in expected additional costs.

Jordan Kanygin, CTV New Calgary video journalist

Read the full story here

Trade tiff could cost Calgary nearly $500M: officials City officials say the prices of several projects already on the go could cost the city nearly $500M, including new fire trucks and the Green Line LRT.

How one business plans to weather trade war

A Canadian business is trying to weather the U.S.-Canada trade war by stockpiling material and absorbing the cost of tariffs.

Warren Levine is the president of Lips Inc., an Ontario-based company that manufacturers promotional lip balm products.

“We import a lot of the tubes and ingredients,” Levine told CTV News Channel on Wednesday. “We’ve done a lot of pre-buying. As a matter of fact, we just brought in over a million tubes. This way we can keep our prices down.”

Levine says while the company is exploring new markets, it wants to maintain its relationship with existing customers in the U.S.

“One of the things we realized is it’s very hard to make a customer, but it’s very easy to lose one,” Levine said. “So, what we’ve decided for the foreseeable future is that we are going to cover any tariffs that are imposed on our U.S.-based customers for the time being, because we want to keep them happy.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

New tariffs ‘more symbolic’: O’Toole

In an interview on CTV News Channel on Wednesday, Erin O’Toole said his message to Canadians is Trump’s latest round of tariffs is “more symbolic.”

O’Toole is a former Conservative leader and current member of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s 24-person Canada-U.S. Advisory Committee.

“We don’t send a lot of dairy exports to the United States,” O’Toole said. “This new collection of goods seems to have been a symbolic response. I don’t think it will add any more harm to an already challenging situation.”

He added that while the new levies will impact certain sectors, for example the whiskey industry, it’s important Canada wait out the difficult period for the sake of a better deal with the Americans.

“Now we’re in this series of tit-for-tat,” he said. “This is why no one wins in a trade war.”

“This has to be brought to a head,” he also said. “And I think we’ve done that, and we have to have the resolve to hold out until we can get back to the negotiating table.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News writer & producer

Trump’s trade war with Canada is ‘making America expensive again’: O’Toole Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on the trade war making ‘life expensive’ for both countries and ‘the high school name calling’ from U.S. officials.

Mulcair praises Greer, slams Trump and Lutnick

Speaking to CTV News Channel on Wednesday, former federal NDP leader Tom Mulcair only had harsh words for U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

But Mulcair also described U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as one of the “adults” in the room, and someone who will be instrumental in hammering out a new trade deal with Canada.

“I have great respect for Jamieson Greer as someone with profound ethical bearings and a strong moral compass,” Mulcair, a CTV News political commentator, said. “Sure, he has to deliver his lines that are given to him by Trump’s acolytes, but he’s an honest person.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

‘De-escalate this conflict’: Republican senator

Republican U.S. Sen. for Maine Susan Collins says she’s glad to see the Trump administration pulling back on some tariffs, while still calling on it to go further and “de-escalate this conflict and reach a trade resolution with our Canadian partners.”

Collins, who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s tariff regime in the past, wrote in a post on social media Wednesday that she “appreciate(s)” the U.S. administration removing road salt and cement from its list of tariffed products.

“These additional exemptions follow Canada’s announcement that it will carve out American seafood and fish products from its retaliatory tariff list, which would have caused significant harm to Maine’s lobstermen,” Collins wrote.

“However, significant tariffs — including those on forest products — remain in effect and will lead to higher costs for Maine families and uncertainty for businesses.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News writer & producer

‘If I were the Canadians I would be careful’

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday repeated his claim that Trump offered Canada the best trade deal and said he’s not sure why Carney walked away.

He told right-wing Breitbart News that “we will see if this can be walked back,” while downplaying the impact of Canada’s tariffs on the U.S. economy.

“If I were the Canadians I would be careful because they wanted the benefits of being a state without being a state,” Bessent said. “Now that the arrangements may be splintering everyone’s going to be coming to our side.”

The Canadian Press

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the G20 Finance Ministerial in Asheville, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Greer blames Canada for trade war escalation

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says Canada is to blame for Washington’s decision to escalate the trade war with its northern neighbour.

Greer says the escalation was a “natural consequence” of Canada discriminating against American exports and choosing “senseless retaliation” over a near-final trade deal.

He says Trump plans to defend the interests of American workers and exporters, and restore reciprocity in bilateral trade relationships.

The Canadian Press

Bombardier continues to hire Americans

Bombardier is continuing to recruit American workers to fill 500 open jobs in the U.S., the Canadian private jet maker told Reuters on Wednesday, even as it faces threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to ban its planes from the U.S. market.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican running for re-election in November, said he would fight to save Bombardier jobs in his state, where the company employs about 1,500 people.

“I’ve already taken that concern inside the Oval Office,” he said on X on Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said on Monday he had reached out to the Trump administration “to make certain the president is aware of the significant contributions of Bombardier to Kansas.”

Jet planes are assembled at Bombardier's aircraft assembly centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan Jet planes are assembled at Bombardier's aircraft assembly centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan (Sammy Kogan)

Reuters

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‘Profits are expected to be about half’: business owner

A small business owner in Canada told CTV News on Wednesday that her business is withering under tariffs and general uncertainty as the U.S.-Canada trade war escalates.

Laura Thompson, a co-founder of the skincare brand Three Ships Beauty said she had previously relied on the U.S. as an export market, but now its eating into her profit.

“At this point we’ve just eaten any of those costs of those tariffs,” Thompson said, explaining that her company hasn’t raised prices for consumers or retail partners in Canada or the U.S. She said that the unpredictability of trade negotiations makes it hard for her to plan for the future.

“Its just taken a hit to our bottom line and this year profits are expected to be around half of where they were last year,” she added.

Joe Van Wonderen, CTVNews.ca journalist

Canadian product bans ‘a huge symbolic message’

The Trump administration’s bans on Canadian goods like motorcycles and alcohol are an unprecedented escalation, according to an international trade lawyer.

“That is a very big step in Canada-U.S. trade relations,” John Boscariol told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

Boscariol – the co-head of the international trade and investment law group at McCarthy Tétrault LLP – says he’s unaware of Canada or the U.S. ever banning each other’s products during a trade dispute.

“Almost all that product was already subject to a 50 per cent tariff,” Boscariol added. “I think there’s a huge symbolic message being sent here by the United States.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Tariff price hikes may take time to hit shelves

Retail experts say there will be a short lag before shoppers see price increases on store shelves amid recent escalations in the Canada-U.S. trade war.

Matt Poirier with the Retail Council of Canada says it will take time for stores to work through existing inventory and begin stocking newly tariffed goods.

He says items with a shorter shelf life and other fast-selling products will likely see prices rise first, followed by durable goods with slower inventory turnover like ovens and washing machines.

The first noticeable signs of the counter-tariffs on Canadian shelves are likely to be fewer promotions and less product choice as retailers replace American goods with Canadian or overseas alternatives.

The Canadian Press

Read the full story here

Trump Avenue: Motion to rename Ottawa street

Ottawa city council will vote later this month on a motion to remove U.S. President Donald Trump’s name from a residential street in Canada’s capital.

Trump Avenue is one of several streets in Ottawa’s Central Park neighbourhood that references New York City.

Other street names include Madison Park, Manhattan Crescent and Staten Street.

Coun. Riley Brockington introduced a motion on Wednesday asking council to approve renaming Trump Avenue.

If approved on Sept. 23, the motion would direct Brockington to lead a public consultation process with households on Trump Avenue to nominate a new street name that meets the city’s street naming policies, “which may retain a New York City theme or propose a name that deviates from that theme.”

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca digital lead

Read the full story here

Trump Avenue A residential street in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood is named Trump Avenue. (Maddison De Varennes/CTV News Ottawa)

Are new U.S. tariffs an ‘adjustment’ or an escalation?

The Trump administration has dropped U.S. tariffs on some Canadian products while adding others to its list. Matthew Holmes, executive vice-president and chief of public policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says the U.S.’s move is more of an “adjustment” than an escalation.

“If you actually do the math, the products that are coming off the list and the products that are coming onto the list are roughly equivalent in value (to) about $1.7 (or) $1.8 billion,” Holmes told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

“So, this is an adjustment by the U.S. side. The Canadian side also did that with seafood.”

The U.S. is also moving to ban imports of certain Canadian products while blocking Canadian suppliers from American government procurement.

“When you’re going from a tariff amount to an outright ban for certain products like Canadian alcohol and certain cheese and molasses and other products, that is an escalation in its own right,” Holmes said.

“But from an economic perspective right now, this is fairly contained and fairly controlled.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Trade war won’t end ‘any time soon’: analyst

CTV News’ Washington-based political analyst says he fears the trade war “is not going to end anytime soon,” after Trump retaliated against Canada’s counter tariffs by banning new items.

“What this makes clear is that this could be very long lasting,” Eric Ham told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

Ham explained that the current trade war has already cost Americans US$10 billion according to the D.C. based Council on Foreign Relations, and the cost could go higher.

When asked why Trump continues to escalate the trade war, Ham explained that Trump feels he should own Canada in order to gain access to the country’s critical minerals.

“It’s no secret that President Trump simply doesn’t like Canada, and the reason he doesn’t is because he wants Canada to be part of the United States,” he said.

Kayla Thompson, CTVNews.ca journalist

Carney may wait to respond to bans: commentator

Prime Minister Mark Carney may wait to respond to the latest U.S. bans on Canadian products like motorcycles and alcohol, which go into effect on Sept. 29, CTV News political commentator said.

“I would be surprised if the prime minister acted before the 29th of September,” Scott Reid told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

“If you follow his pattern, he doesn’t act on Donald Trump’s threats in his tweets and his Truth Social rambles and rants – he reacts when measures have been implemented, so I’d watch for the 29th.”

Reid, who served as an adviser and communications director to former Liberal prime minister Paul Martin, says Trump’s recent backpedaling on tariffs for certain Canadian products – like cement and salt – shows some degree of domestic “political vulnerability.”

“I do think there’s a slightly encouraging indication in their choices,” Reid said. “I think some of the choices betray an acknowledgment implicitly by the president that he is under political pressure at home also.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Le premier ministre Mark Carney s’adresse aux journalistes à Ottawa le mardi 1er septembre 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Justin Tang Le premier ministre Mark Carney s’adresse aux journalistes à Ottawa le mardi 1er septembre 2026. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Justin Tang (Justin Tang)

U.S. bans Canadian products

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest executive orders ban the import of certain Canadian products as of Sept. 29, including:

Whey products including protein concentrates, fluid and modified whey

Molasses products including invert, and cane molasses

Non-alcoholic beer

Malt beer

Wine and cider

Liquor including vermouth, brandy, rye, rum, gin, vodka, tequila, liqueurs and cordials

Motorcycles, including mopeds

The Canadian Press

More Canadian products hit with 50% tariffs

Trump’s new executive orders will also impose 50 per cent tariffs on more Canadian goods as of Sept. 15, including:

Aluminum bars and rods, both alloy and non-alloy

Bamboo furniture

Certain paper products

Desks and lamps

Golf carts

Iron and steel columns, tubing

Mattresses

Hunter Crowther , CTVNews.ca journalist

Tariffs dropped on some Canadian goods

As Trump announced sweeping bans and new tariffs on many Canadian items, the U.S. dropped tariffs on some products, including:

Bed sheets

Fishing rods

Portland cement

Salt and pure sodium chloride

Sugar

Toilet paper, towels and napkins

Hunter Crowther , CTVNews.ca journalist

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. alcohol products and dairy products are shown in this combination photo. (AP Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson//Graham Hughes/ Jacques Boissinot) U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. alcohol products and dairy products are shown in this combination photo. (AP Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Graham Hughes/ Jacques Boissinot)

O Canada to be performed at Buffalo Bills game

The Buffalo Bills have announced that the Canadian anthem will be performed before the team’s home opener later this month.

The Bills announced the decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, noting that it will be the first time in franchise history that both the Canadian and American anthems will be performed prior to a home game.

The move comes amid a trade war with the U.S.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders that effectively banned the import of a number of Canadian products, including alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products.

The Bills’ home opener — their first regular-season game at the newly constructed Highmark Stadium — is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The Barenaked Ladies will perform O Canada, while Auli’i Cravalho, the voice actress of Moana, will perform The Star-Spangled Banner.

Buffalo Bills: Canadian anthem to be performed at home opener

At the Keybank Centre, home of the Buffalo Sabres, this however is nothing new. In May, fans sung ‘O Canada’ during a playoff game between the Sabres and Boston Bruins.

Interior view of Highmark Stadium prior to an NFL pre-season football game featuring the Buffalo Bills against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Interior view of Highmark Stadium prior to an NFL pre-season football game featuring the Buffalo Bills against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Joshua McGinnis, CTVNews.ca, journalist

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Previous days’ updates follow:

Canada assessing new U.S. tariffs: LeBlanc

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he is in contact with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and that Canada is assessing the latest measures issued by the Trump administration.

“When the U.S. is ready to engage, our government will work in good faith and constructively towards a more secure mutually beneficial trading relationship that fully respects Canadian sovereignty,” LeBlanc said in a social media post Tuesday night.

“Our core focus is on what we can control: building strength at home, diversifying our partnerships abroad, and building Canada strong for all Canadians.”

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc listens as Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about Canada's response to new U.S. tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc listens as Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about Canada's response to new U.S. tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle (PATRICK DOYLE)

Hunter Crowther, CTVNews.ca journalist

New ban is Trump ‘controlling the headlines’: professor

Jeffrey Bloodworth, a history professor at the U.S.-based Gannon University, says the latest ban on Canadian goods is Trump’s way of “controlling the headlines.”

“We’re not talking about Iran,” he told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “We’re talking about a trade war, and Trump sees this as helping his political numbers, because it has in the past.”

As for what products are going to be banned in the U.S., Bloodworth said it’s unclear.

“The GSA (U.S. General Services Administration) ban, that seemed like low hanging fruit, which is indicative of an administration that’s shooting from the hip, that doesn’t have a real specific strategy, other than to Saber rattle,” he said.

“This is Donald Trump’s kind of negotiating style: to always be on offence, to always be aggressive.”

Elianna Lev, CTVNews.ca multi-platform writer

‘We’re not talking about Iran, we’re talking about a trade war’: analyst on Trump’s aims Political analyst Jefferey Bloodworth breaks down U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to ban some Canadian products from the U.S.

Saskatchewan booze ban mentioned by Trump

Trump’s executive orders that banned several Canadian products from the U.S. made a direct reference to Saskatchewan’s levy on U.S. liquor imports.

Saskatchewan’s ban, which went into effect Tuesday, adds a 50 per cent surcharge on American-made alcohol in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian booze.

Trump’s executive order called the ban an example of Canada’s continued “discriminatory treatment” of U.S. alcoholic beverages.

CTV News Regina has reached out to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s office for a response to the added measures from the United States.

Cole Davenport, CTV News Regina anchor

Read CTV News Regina’s full story here

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the throne speech in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the throne speech in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu (Heywood Yu)

‘NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS!’: Trump on Canadian products

Trump posted a new threat to Canada in a social media post on Tuesday, this one related to procurement rules.

In a post once again targeting the supply management system — about which Trump has complained frequently in the past — the U.S. president also says Canada and its provinces have “banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets.”

Writing “NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS,” Trump says he’s blocking Canada’s access to U.S. contracts by directing the agency responsible for U.S. procurement not to purchase “Canadian-origin products.”

While most jurisdictions typically prioritize domestic procurement, some have gone a step further since the U.S. launched its trade war on Canada.

Last year, the federal government announced an “interim policy on reciprocal procurement.”

Several provinces, including Manitoba, B.C., and Ontario, have also implemented new restrictions on their procurement contracts since the trade conflict began.

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News writer & producer

Trump Truth Social

Carney warns Canadians of tough times ahead

Prime Minister Mark Carney is warning Canadians that the country’s pivot away from the United States will come at a cost, but that the alternative would be far worse.

In a national video address set to be released on Tuesday, Carney reiterated Canada’s plan to respond to the U.S. trade war, including retaliatory tariffs which kicked in just after midnight.

Carney says the aim is to come out stronger and more resilient so no country can hold Canada hostage.

The Canadian Press

What is Canada targeting?

Canada’s counter-tariffs include a 50 per cent tariff on a variety of American dairy products such as milk and cream, and a 25 per cent tariff on fresh cheese and curd. Canada is also targeting U.S. wood products with 25 per cent tariffs on softwood, including pine, fir and spruce.

Multiple steel and aluminum products are also being hit with a 50 per cent tariff, up from the current 25 per cent rate. They include steel rods, bars and sheets, along with prefabricated items such as bridges, towers, scaffolding, and door and window frames.

Some beauty products and makeup are now subject to 50 per cent tariffs, including perfumes, sunscreen and suntan products, lip and eye makeup, manicure and pedicure preparations, and hair products.

Phil Hahn, CTV News senior producer

Trump tariffs refrigerators Refrigerators are displayed at a Home Depot store in Orlando, Fla., on April 17, 2025. (John Raoux / AP Photo) (John Raoux/AP)

Canada, EU to form new alliance: Bloomberg

Canada and the European Union are working to build a new all-encompassing alliance that will include trade, security, supply chains and critical raw materials, Bloomberg reports.

The new partnership will aim to offset the global power politics dominated by the U.S. and China.

Bloomberg reports that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce the plans at her state of the union address in France, on Sept. 16.

Carney will attend the speech then address European lawmakers the following day.

Kayla Thompson, CTVNews.ca journalist

No U.S. communication with Canada over Bombardier: MacKinnon

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says the U.S. government has not communicated with Canada through any official channels about Trump’s threat to block the sale of Bombardier jets in the United States.

Trump made the threat in a social media post on Monday, while pointing to other previous grievances, including Canada waiting to certify certain American-made Gulfstream jets and claiming U.S. banks are not allowed to operate in Canada.

Shortly after Trump’s previous complaints about Canada’s Gulfstream certification, the federal government certified the aircraft, in a decision MacKinnon said Tuesday was “not a political process,” but rather one “designed with safety in mind.”

When asked about Bombardier during an exclusive interview on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Tuesday, MacKinnon said the Canadian government hasn’t heard anything from the U.S. administration beyond what the president has posted to social media.

“Bombardier is certified around the world, and it does so with the help of certifying agencies, again, around the world,” MacKinnon also said. “And there is no known process to decertify an airplane.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News writer & producer

Canada major projects office news Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Transport, speaks with reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. store pivoting to non-American suppliers

An appliance retailer in B.C. is stocking up on U.S.-made products and searching for alternatives made anywhere but America, as new retaliatory-tariffs that took effect at midnight on Tuesday, threaten to drive up the cost of some major household appliances.

Lazar Ilic, owner of Appliance Outlet, says suppliers have warned that prices on some U.S.-made products could rise by 30 to 50 per cent starting Oct. 1, and he says passing those costs onto his customers isn’t an option.

“We are competing with the big stores already as it is, and one of the things that we cannot do is raise our prices,” Ilic said.

About 20 per cent of his store’s inventory is made up of products that will be affected by the tariffs, he says. To prepare, Ilic has tripled his usual orders of U.S.-made appliances. That should give him about three months of inventory before the extra cost is added. After that, if customers want a tariff-impacted product made in the U.S. they will have to pay more, he said.

In the meantime, Ilic is sourcing fridges and stoves made in Mexico, China and South Korea that offer similar features but without the tariff hit.

Andrew Johnson, CTVNews.ca national correspondent

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Bombardier ‘supports a local workforce’: Kansas senator

In a social media post on Tuesday, U.S. Senator for Kansas Jerry Moran said he’s contacted members of the Trump administration “to make certain the president is aware of the significant contributions of Bombardier to Kansas and the importance of its presence in Wichita.”

“The presence of Bombardier in Wichita supports a local workforce of more than a thousand employees, who contribute their talent and expertise to our nation’s defence and aerospace capabilities,” Moran wrote.

The senator added he will “continue working to see that Bombardier’s manufacturing operations not only remain in Kansas but continue to grow and create American jobs.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News writer & producer

Bombardier shares fall 6.4 per cent

Bombardier (BBDb.TO) shares fell 6.4 per cent in Tuesday morning trading after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the Canadian private jet maker’s access to the lucrative U.S. market, which accounts for about half of the company’s sales. The stock rebounded in afternoon trading Tuesday.

Trump made the threat in a post on Monday as a trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa escalates, with Canada introducing counter tariffs on $20 billion worth of U.S. goods. The Toronto Stock Exchange, on which Bombardier trades, was closed on Monday.

Reuters

Quebec on Bombardier threats

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette offered her support to Bombardier after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Monday to stop the sale of products from the Montreal-based company in the U.S.

Trump said in a social media post that the aircraft aren’t “good enough,” adding if Canada wants to keep selling Bombardier aircraft in the U.S., they must be built there.

Fréchette said in a social media post that she would not respond to provocation with provocation.

Robin Della Corte , CTV News Montreal digital reporter

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Trump threatens to block Bombardier sales as Canada’s retaliatory tariffs take effect U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to block Bombardier sales as Canada’s new retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods take effect. Jeremie Charron has the latest.

B.C. to install ‘never the 51st state’ signs at U.S. border

The British Columbia government will install new signs at U.S. border crossings declaring the province is “never the 51st state,” Premier David Eby announced Tuesday.

Eby unveiled the tongue-in-cheek measure while warning of the very real economic consequences of the escalating Canada-U.S. trade war.

“People will lose their jobs and businesses will close on both sides of the border,” the premier said during a news conference in Victoria. “We have to look out for one another. We have to buy Canadian whenever we can.”

Eby said the new signs near U.S. border crossings would declare: “Welcome to B.C., Canada. Strong, proud and never the 51st state. Sorry.”

Todd Coyne, CTV News Vancouver journalist.

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Trump claims U.S. banks can’t operate in Canada. That’s not true

Asked about the trade war with Canada last week, U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed that U.S. banks are not allowed to do business with its neighbour to the north.

“They have their banks here, Bank of Canada, all of their big banks — big, beautiful banks,” Trump said. “I think they have six or seven major banks here. We don’t have our banks there. You know why? They don’t allow it.”

However, there are currently 15 U.S.-based banks operating out of Canada, either as branches or subsidiaries, according to a spokesperson for the Canadian Bankers Association. Certain restrictions can make it difficult for U.S. banks to compete north of the border, experts say, but they are free to enter the market.

The Associated Press

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‘Saskatchewan didn’t ask for this trade fight’: Moe

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says that while counter-tariffs are “necessary” to respond to the “unjustified” tariffs imposed by the United States, the focus should be on getting negotiators back to the table to get “the best deal for Canadians.”

“Saskatchewan didn’t ask for this trade fight, but we still stand up for our people and industries,” he wrote in a post on social media Tuesday. “We’ll keep opening new markets, strengthening trade relationships and getting more Saskatchewan products to the world.”

Spencer Van Dyk, CTV News writer & producer

No formal trade talks with U.S.: LeBlanc

With Canadian counter-tariffs now in effect, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office has confirmed that discussions between the two countries are still ongoing, though they do not involve trade talks.

“Canadian and American officials have maintained ongoing discussions on a range of issues, although formal trade negotiations are not taking place at this stage,” LeBlanc’s office said on Tuesday.

Kayla Thompson, CTVNews.ca journalist

Retaliatory tariffs target battleground U.S. states

As Canada’s retaliatory tariffs took effect Tuesday, one expert suggested the measures were intended not only to hit American exporters but also to increase political pressure on Republicans ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

James Horncastle, a geopolitics professor at Simon Fraser University, said many of the targeted industries are concentrated in states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where political races are expected to be closely contested on Nov. 3.

“Given that the United States is heading towards midterm elections, many of the states that are impacted by these counter-tariff announcements are ones where the Republicans are either vulnerable, or in ones where they have to make gains,” Horncastle said Tuesday, during an interview with CTV’s Your Morning Vancouver.

If Democrats do take the majority this fall and come into office next year, one U.S. Congressman says dropping the tariffs against Canada will be a priority.

“We have our own interests as members of Congress representing people, to reverse these tariffs,” said Rick Larsen, U.S. Representative for Washington’s Second Congressional District.

Becca Clarkson, CTV News Vancouver journalist

How Albertans can work around counter-tariffs

An Alberta business owner is stocked up and hoping to avoid raising prices while awaiting a resolution to the escalating trade war between Canada and the U.S.

Teresa Spinelli, president of the Italian Centre Shop, said her company imports mainly from Europe but won’t escape unscathed.

“Some of my favourite cheese is actually from the U.S. So that’s going to go up by 25 per cent for sure,” she said. “The only other thing that I think is going to really affect us is with the packaging.”

Spinelli explained that packaging like bottles, jars and cans often comes from the U.S. and has the potential to raise prices even for locally grown or made goods.

“Even though there are no tariffs on the beans because they’re a Canadian product, the can the beans are in is going to go up for sure,” she added. “That gets passed on to us and we unfortunately have to pass that on to our customers.”

Brittany Ekelund, CTVNewsEdmonton.ca journalist

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Colorado governor says U.S. and Canada need a ‘reset’

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Canada and the U.S. need to “reset” their relationship because the ongoing trade war is hurting people in both countries.

Speaking to CTV News Channel on Tuesday, Polis said the rhetoric being used by Trump and his administration doesn’t represent most Americans.

“America does not view Canada as the 51st state, any more than Canada views United States as the 11th or the 14th province or territory,” he said. ”Unfortunately, in our country, that guy’s our president, and that’s kind of the problem. This is not the way Americans deal. I think Canadians know it.”

He added that he hopes the U.S. will have a new president in two years, and “hopefully new Congress in a few months.”

“It’s my fondest hope that the pendulum will swing the other way, and people will see the horrors of how ridiculous and painful it is, for no reason, to have these economic fights and disagreements, and we could work towards establishing a new framework, frequent closer collaboration than we’ve ever had before,” he said.

Elianna Lev, CTVNews.ca multi-platform writer

‘It was a pretty good deal’: former U.S. trade rep

A former U.S. trade representative who worked on the file with Trump during his first term says she’d like to see negotiators return to the table.

“I think it’s hard at this moment to see an off-ramp very close by,” Kate Kalutkiewicz told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “I hope inevitably we get there because, of course, inevitably, as two economies that are almost completely interdependent on one another, it’s hard to watch this unfolding. ”

Kalutkiewicz voiced her approval of Trump’s negotiating skills, explaining that Trump’s administration has threatened tariffs on “on almost every country in the world.” However, they’ve also negotiated agreements “with a number of other countries to bring those tariff rates down.”

The former representative says from her perspective, the trade deal turned down by Canada seemed to be “meaningful.”

“(As) someone who negotiated for the United States for two decades, what I could see is that there were people unhappy on both sides and there were people happy on both sides, and that tells me that it was a pretty good deal.”

Kayla Thompson, CTVNews.ca, journalist

Quebec announces $1.5B buy local push

The Quebec government has announced a series of measures to promote buying locally in response to the escalating trade war between Canada and the United States.

Premier Christine Fréchette says the measures will inject about $1.5 billion into the Quebec economy in the next four months.

Ministers adopted an order-in-council requiring the government to take steps to favour local businesses when it comes to awarding contracts, such as reserving public bids for companies with a place of business in Quebec and Canada.

The Canadian Press

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Quebec Premier and Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, flanked by Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy an Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy Bernard Drainville, left, and Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Samuel P... Quebec Premier and Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, flanked by Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy an Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy Bernard Drainville, left, and Quebec Municipal Affairs Minister Samuel Poulin, right, arrive for a news conference on tariffs at the premier’s office in Quebec City, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot (Jacques Boissinot)

‘Be prepared’: UNIFOR president on trade war length

The president of Canada’s largest private sector union is throwing her support behind Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

“I believe we’ve done everything possible as a country to get this resolved,” UNIFOR president Lana Payne told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “And now we have to take the action we’re taking in order to bring things to a head.”

Payne, who is a member of the federal government’s Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations, says Ottawa needs to ensure tariffs have only a minimal impact on Canadian workers, who are “bearing the brunt of this trade war.”

“And if the U.S. hits back, then we have to be prepared to put even more on the table,” Payne added. “We have to fight back and push back and hold the line and also be prepared that we might be in this place until the end of Trump’s term.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Counter-tariffs could lead to further retaliation: lawyer

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. may be more symbolic than impactful, according to an international trade lawyer.

“I’m not sure how much this is going to (impact) the U.S.” KPMG Law’s Robert Glasgow told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “This is, in my mind, very much a symbol for the government to be holding up.”

While Canadian counter-tariffs are meant to target crucial swing states like Michigan and Maine ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November, Glasgow says they could also lead to further escalation by the Trump administration.

“Part of my fear here is that we end up being caught in a cycle where Canada takes steps that are big enough to be irritating to the United States, but not big enough to have a huge major impact,” Glasgow said.

“Then we end up with a U.S. government that’s annoyed, but not hamstrung. And so to that extent, the Trump administration may come back, as they’ve already indicated they may, with measures against other Canadian goods.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Semi-trailer tariffs could hurt Canadians: COO

A Canadian company wants Ottawa to rethink its 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on U.S.-made semi-trailers.

Mack Keay is the chief operating officer of Ocean Trailer, Western Canada’s largest semi-trailer dealer and rental company.

“The biggest reason that we feel that semi-trailers are the wrong thing to tariff is because everything that you see around you, and everything on the grocery store shelves, came in a trailer,” Keay told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “That freight cost is built into every item, so increasing that freight cost increases inflation for every Canadian.”

Keay says they have roughly 600 trailers on order from U.S. companies right now, worth approximately $45 million. With those orders now in jeopardy and few domestic alternatives, Keay says trucking companies will likely end up keeping older equipment on Canadian roads.

“There are a few Canadian semi-trailer manufacturers, but they build about one-tenth of what we would import in a year,” Keay said. “The average age of trucking fleets in Canada is older than it has ever been. Old equipment wears out. The more older equipment we have on Canadian roads, the less safe they are.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Poilievre calls for transparency on rejected trade deal

Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking Prime Minister Mark Carney to disclose details about the rejected trade deal between Canada and the U.S.

Speaking to reporters in Regina on Monday, Poilievre argued that Canadians have a right to know exactly what was offered.

“The prime minister obviously has an analysis on how his counter-tariffs will increase inflation and costs for small business,” Poilievre said.

“He has admitted that tariffs will be a tax on consumers, we just want him to release that analysis so that single moms, small business owners, seniors, know what they’re going to have to pay.”

Daniel Reech, CTV News Regina, journalist

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney shake hands following the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney shake hands following the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov (Christopher Katsarov)

Saskatchewan tax on U.S. liquor kicks in

Saskatchewan’s government is set to slap its retaliatory tax on American booze today amid the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced last month his province would implement the 50 per cent fee on American alcohol on the same day Canada’s reciprocal tariffs take effect.

Any U.S.-produced alcohol purchased through the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority’s online ordering system, used by retailers across the province, is being hit by the levy.

Unlike other Canadian provinces, Saskatchewan and Alberta do not have a ban on American alcohol products.

Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Six-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra are displayed at a liquor store, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Fairfield, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Canadian Press

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Expect holiday season price increases

Depending on the product, Canadian consumers should expect to see prices increase due to tariffs and counter-tariffs within the next six to 18 weeks, according to Kyle Peacock, principal of Peacock Tariff Consulting.

“It really depends on the supply chain,” Peacock told CTV News Channel on Tuesday. “You’ll probably start to see this in the holiday season. So anyone that is looking to do holiday purchases, I would look at purchasing early to avoid these tariff increases.”

Peacock describes the list of tariffed items as a “living document” that is subject to change.

“Business owners out there, just be aware,” Peacock advised. “Just because you weren’t on the list today doesn’t mean you won’t be on the list in the future, or just because you’re on the list today doesn’t mean you won’t be off in the future.”

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Trump map ‘wholly inappropriate’: Iceland

Iceland’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned the U.S. ambassador after U.S. President Donald Trump posted a map that seemingly showed the island as part of the United States.

“Minister for Foreign Affairs, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, summoned the U.S. Ambassador yesterday to convey a clear message that the image was wholly inappropriate,” the ministry said in a statement to AFP.

Trump on Monday posted an image to social media with a map of North America in which Canada, Greenland, Mexico, much of central America and the Caribbean, as well as Iceland, were coloured in with the U.S. flag.

AFP

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U.S. eyes trade deals with Latin America: Rubio

The United States was hoping to wrap up “good, solid” trade deals in the foreseeable future with Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday ahead of planned visits to the three countries this week.

Reuters

Canada’s ‘Steel City’ braces for tariff impacts

In the wake of 50 per cent U.S. tariffs and Canadian counter-tariffs, workers in Canada’s “Steel City” are bracing for layoffs and more uncertainty.

Hamilton, Ont. produced roughly half of all of Canada’s steel at one point and continues to produce millions of tonnes of the material each year.

“I think there’s a sense that people really are uncertain about the future,” Andrea Horwath, mayor of Hamilton, told CTV News on Monday. “They don’t know how bad it’s going to get. I think what they do know is that if it gets bad, the pain is going to be significant.”

To highlight the city’s industrial and steel-producing roots, the Art Gallery of Hamilton is currently hosting a “Made in Hamilton” exhibition, which features locally made automotives, appliances, hardware and pantry items.

“I think the exhibition tells a really unique story about what we’re going through now with the U.S.,” exhibition curator Tor Lukasik-Foss told CTV News. “A lot of what’s here represents the full potential of what a partnership between two countries looks and feels like.”

Kamil Karamali, CTV National News Weekend Correspondent

Former minister calls war ‘mutually detrimental’

In a new opinion piece, former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore laments the “mutually detrimental” trade war between the U.S. and Canada.

“The North American economic alliance has been the greatest trading partnership and wealth-building alignment in human history,” Moore writes.

“That U.S. President Donald Trump chose to pick a fight with Canada is a colossal step backwards for economic prosperity, a shattering of decades of accumulated trust and a threat to our security co-operation going forward.”

Moore, who served in prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet, argues that Trump’s trade war with Canada is likely a “distraction tactic” from the Iran conflict and the rising cost of living.

“One thing has become clear, however, and that is that these tariffs are both bad policy and bad politics and will ultimately fail economically and electorally for those who advocate and implement them with any vigour,” Moore says.

James Moore, CTV News Contributor

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Sapporo shifting production to U.S.

With 50 per cent tariffs targeting Canadian beer exports to the U.S., Japan’s Sapporo Breweries Ltd. has announced that it will be shifting some production from Canada to the U.S.

In Canada, Sapporo beer is made at the Sleeman Breweries facility in Guelph, Ont., which Sapporo acquired in 2006.According to several media reports, Sapporo plans to move production of non-alcoholic beer destined for the U.S. market to an American facility in the first half of 2027 in order to avoid tariffs. The Japanese beer giant says it is also considering opening a U.S. brewery on the West Coast.

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca journalist

Trump’s approval ratings an advantage for Canada

The ongoing trade war between once-great friends is a classic David vs. Goliath matchup from the outset.

The U.S. economy is 13 times larger and Canada sends roughly 70 per cent of its exports south of the border. These numbers alone make it an uphill climb for Ottawa, depending on how long this battle wages.

However, the current economic and political climate gives Ottawa some momentum. Canada’s economy grew at a 3.2 per cent annualized rate in the second quarter, more than twice the 1.5 per cent pace in the United States.

Moreover, President Trump’s approval ratings continue to fall, giving Carney massive space to engage aggressively against the White House. Around 60 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump overall.

Among independents, which will determine if the Republican Party maintains control of Congress, more than 70 per cent disapprove of the president’s agenda.

These numbers will overwhelmingly shape the U.S. midterm elections which are exactly eight weeks away. The White House has no room for error and lawmakers are in jeopardy of losing their jobs everyday that this battle continues.

Eric Ham, CTV News political analyst in Washington

Trump targets Canada on Truth Social

U.S. President Donald Trump made a flurry of social media posts over the Labour Day long weekend targeting Canada. They included a Truth Social post on Monday showing a map covered entirely by a U.S. flag and the words “United States of America.” In the image, the U.S. map blankets Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Iceland and Greenland.

Trump also turned to Truth Social on Monday to declare , “NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!”