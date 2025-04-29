President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan to mark the first 100 days of his second term.

The Republican president on Tuesday will be staging his largest public event since returning to the White House in a state that's been rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.

Trump is making an afternoon visit to Selfridge Air National Guard Base for an announcement alongside Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump later will speak at a rally north of Detroit.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Trump will sign an executive order relaxing some of his tariffs on cars and auto parts.