WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is dampening expectations of a deal with Canada materializing at the last minute as his tariff deadline looms.

In a post on social media, the president says it will be very hard to make a deal with Canada after Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday announced Ottawa intends to recognize a Palestinian state.

Trump previously sent a letter to Carney threatening to impose 35 per cent tariffs if Canada doesn't make a trade deal by Friday.

The White House has said those duties would not apply to goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA.

While Trump continues to boast about his tariffs on the world, the president's main tool to realign global trade will face a hurdle in court today.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear from businesses and states that say Trump's use of a national security statute to implement the duties is beyond his powers as president.