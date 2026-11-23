An impersonator of U.S. President Donald Trump joined Prime Minister Mark Carney last night at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa.

Throughout his nearly 17-minute set, Carney took aim at journalists and journalism, the leaders of the other Canadian political parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and even himself.

At one point, he remarked: “Damn, this is a tough room, and I’ve been in the Oval Office... alone... with its new interior decorator.”

He was joined onstage by comedian Mark McKinney, who played his “comedy Carney” lookalike, and then by Trump’s impersonator Mark Critch, who pointed out the PM’s “great” posterior.

Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, laughs as CBC This Hour Has 22 Minutes Comedian Mark Critch dressed as United States President Donald Trump greets Mark McKinney dressed as Prime Minister Mark Carney during the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman (Keito Newman/The Canadian Press)

The faux Trump joked about Canada’s version of the “blue wave” – a reference to the Democratic comeuppance after the U.S. midterm election – as “when a Conservative crosses the floor.”

“So many people are leaving Pierre Poilievre’s office that we’re going to have to build a wall and Canada’s going to pay for it,” he quipped.

Poilievre also got some time at the mic. He started by saying how much he didn’t want to be there, and how last year he wanted to have an impersonator replace him.

“This year, I was planning to have a temporary foreign worker come and give my speech,” Poilievre said. “But for the first time in history the immigration minister refused the permit. I should have just said it was for Tim Hortons.”

The opposition leader also poked fun at NDP leader Avi Lewis, the Canadian Green party, former prime minister Justin Trudeau, and his girlfriend Katy Perry.

At the end of his set, Poilievre critiqued Carney’s spending and brought out a bag filled with money, which he flung at the media outlets sitting in the crowd.

‘He’s stealing all my ideas’: Poilievre pokes fun at Carney Pierre Poilievre poked fun at PM Carney’s so called controlling leadership style and said, ‘Once again, he’s stealing all my ideas.’

“Let me reassure you, it is not spending, it is an investment,” he said.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet took a serious approach to his speech, which focused on the importance of journalism.

Meanwhile, Lewis made fun of Carney’s early exit from the dinner. “I do not have a seat in the House of Commons, but when I am given one at dinner, I stay there all night long,” he said.

Newly-elected Green Party Leader Mike Morrice was the last to take the stage, ribbing at Lewis and Poilievre, who lost his Carleton riding in the last federal election.

“I’m now the leader of a federal political party, having not won my own riding in 2025. But I’ve heard that’s not a problem, right, Pierre? Avi? We’re good,” he joked.

With files from The Canadian Press