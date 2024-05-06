NEW YORK - The judge presiding over Donald Trump's New York hush money trial has fined him $1,000 for violating his gag order and has sternly warned the former president that additional violation could result in jail time.

The fine Monday marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month.



Trump was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations.



Judge Juan M. Merchan warned Monday that additional gag order violations could potentially result in jail time, though he said that was "the last thing" he wants to do.



Trump denies any wrongdoing related to the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

