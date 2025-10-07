WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump dug his heels in on his combative approach to trade as he met with Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office today.

Trump said Canada and the U.S. are in a "natural business conflict" due to geography and claimed Americans "don't want to buy cars that are made in Canada."

As Carney sat quietly next to him, Trump told reporters in the White House that the U.S. wants to make its own steel and to not import any from other countries.

Carney once again called Trump a "transformative" president, saying the president has transformed the economy and extracted unprecedented commitments from NATO members on increasing defence spending.

Carney has dropped Canada's digital services tax and many retaliatory tariffs in an effort to de-escalate Trump's trade war.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said shortly before the meeting that if Carney can't reach a deal to end the U.S. tariffs that are hammering the steel, aluminum and auto sectors, Ottawa should start hitting back hard with retaliatory measures against the U.S.