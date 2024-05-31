NEW YORK - Donald Trump launched into attacks on the judge in his hush money criminal trial and continues to undermine New York's criminal justice system while trying to repackage his conviction on 34 felony charges as fuel, not an impediment, to his latest White House bid.

Trump spoke to reporters at his namesake tower in Manhattan on Friday, his return to campaigning a day after he was convicted.



The Republican's campaign says it raised $34.8 million as donations poured in after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial.



The total announced Friday is more than $1 million for each of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

