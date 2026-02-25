WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump defended his controversial immigration tactics and global tariffs during a record-breaking State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

During the 108-minute speech, the president boasted about his wide-ranging policy changes on deportation, the economy and foreign policy at a critical time for the Republican Party.

Polling has shown that issues that should be Trump's strengths — like immigration and jobs — are tanking in popularity among independent voters who could play a critical role in the upcoming midterm elections.

Republican members of Congress appeared united during the speech, standing up to applaud the president and repeatedly chanting "U.S.A" throughout the speech.

Trump's speech offered few insights into upcoming policy, instead relying on his claims that the economy is improving and prices are dropping, despite what everyday Americans may feel.

Trump's comments are also unlikely to bring assurance to countries and companies that were hoping for trade stability after the U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled against Trump's favourite tariff tool.