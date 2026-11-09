Trump casts doubt on U.S. midterm results with new fraud claims

Donald Trump offered his assessment of what fuelled the midterm defeat for Republicans, including a heavy-handed immigration policy. Political analyst Eric Ham

Trump admits immigration policies went too far Donald Trump offered his assessment of what fuelled the midterm defeat for Republicans, including a heavy-handed immigration policy. Political analyst Eric Ham

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump renewed baseless allegations of voter fraud Monday, questioning the legitimacy of last week’s midterm elections after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a crushing defeat for his Republican Party.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump wrote on Truth Social, alleging without evidence that large early voting “dumps” had made Republican victories impossible.

“It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!” he added.

The accusations marked a sharp reversal from Trump’s initial acceptance of the results. “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told The New York Times on election night.

The president has repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud, most notably following his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.