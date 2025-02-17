The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a fatal mid-air collision in Washington.

Probationary workers were targeted in late night emails Friday notifying them they had been fired.

That's according to David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union.

One air traffic controller told the Associated Press the fired workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance.