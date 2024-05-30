Donald Trump has been convicted in his New York hush money trial, a landmark jury verdict making him the first former American president to be found guilty of felony crimes in the nation's nearly 250-year history.

The jury's judgment Thursday caps a trial centered on lurid claims of sex and financial coverups and exposes Trump to prison time.

The verdict represents a stunning courtroom reckoning for Trump, who was indicted in three other felony cases but wasn't convicted until now.

Coming six months before the presidential election in which Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee, the verdict will test voters' willingness to elect for the first time a candidate with a criminal record related to hush money payments to a porn star.