President Donald Trump has landed in Switzerland following hours of delay after a small electrical issue aboard Air Force forced a return to Washington to switch aircraft.

Trump on Wednesday addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, where his ambitions to wrest control of Greenland from NATO ally Denmark could tear relations with European allies.

This comes after Trump threatened tariffs on Denmark and seven other allies unless they negotiate a transfer of the semi-autonomous territory — a concession the European leaders say they aren't making.

The tariff rates would be high enough to increase costs and slow growth, potentially hurting Trump's efforts to tamp down the high cost of living.