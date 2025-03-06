WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for imports under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

In a social media post, Trump says he made the decision after speaking with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum today, adding Mexico has worked with the U.S. on border security.

The news comes after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told CNBC he expects an agreement today on goods from Canada and Mexico.

Markets have been tumultuous since Trump followed through Tuesday on his threat to impose sweeping economy-wide tariffs on Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

On Wednesday, Trump granted a one-month exemption for any vehicles coming through CUSMA after the Big Three automakers had a conversation with the president.

Trump posted about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier today, repeating the false claim that Trudeau is using tariffs to run again in the coming Canadian election.