WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump announced more trade deals this week as his deadline for Canada and the United States to negotiate a new economic and security partnership draws closer.

Trump said Tuesday that the United States had made deals with Japan and the Philippines.

The White House also provided more information on the framework of a deal with Indonesia that Trump had announced earlier this month.

The announcements come just over a week before Trump's latest duty deadline, and as pressure mounts on many of America's largest trading partners.

Trump has sent letters to multiple nations, including Canada, saying that if no deal is made by Aug. 1, he will impose high tariffs on imports to the United States.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington this week but downplayed expectations of a deal by Trump's deadline.