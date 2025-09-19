U.S. President Donald Trump is talking with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a push to finalize a deal to allow the popular social media app TikTok to keep operating in the U.S.

The call Friday also may offer clues about whether the two leaders might meet in person to hash out a final agreement to end a trade war and provide clarity on where relations between the superpowers may be headed.

The TikTok deal follows a framework agreement Trump's Republican administration says was reached earlier this week.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have eased, but issues including tariffs and tech export controls are unresolved.