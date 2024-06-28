PHOENIX - President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump went right to mixing it up on on policy — and each other — in their first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign.

Personal animosity between the two men was palpable Thursday night in Atlanta as they argued over abortion, the economy, border security and the criminal convictions of Trump and Biden's son Hunter.



Biden sometimes mumbled, got tongue-tied or lost his train of thought.



It was a performance unlikely to calm anxiety among Democrats and many Americans about the 81-year-old president.



The 78-year-old Trump, as he often does, spoke with force but with plentiful of falsehoods.

