There's something new in downtown Windsor just in time for Canada Day.

The city has installed a "True North Strong" banner at one of its parking garages.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, manager of transportation operations Bill Kralovensky says the banner is located on garage number two at the southeast corner of Park Street West and Pelissier Street.

"Please drive by, give a honk, give a salute, whatever you got to do but let's all rally around Canada like it is this week," says Kralovensky.

He says the banner was designed by city worker Sarah Johnson.

Kralovensky says the current location for the banner is temporary.

"Where the banner actually is, is on what we refer to as garage number two," says Kralovensky. "So you'll be able to see it from the southeast corner of Park and Pelissier. It's a great big sign. It's 18 feet by 18 feet and it runs along with what the mayor started at city hall, one of our messages going out. This one says 'True North Strong,' it's great."

The banner is red and white and includes a maple leaf.