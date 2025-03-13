Canada Day is months away, however a new poll suggests Canadians' sense of national pride has surged in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats against the country’s sovereignty.

The Leger poll says that the number of people saying they’re proud to be Canadian has jumped from 80 per cent in November 2024 to 86 per cent this month.

Something that the organizers of Windsor's Canada Day Parade have also picked up on.

Maggie Durocher, Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation says this year's theme is 'True North Strong and Free'.

"Canadians aren't typically ones to beat their chest and you know, look at me, look at me, but one push comes to shove, and politics being what they are, I think it's important for all of us to really stand up and be counted and, you know show our patriotism, and show our love for for this country," she said.

She says applications are now open.

"The nice part about Canada Day is the really great show of multiculturalism that we have in this parade, and so many different groups, but all celebrating the same thing, and that's their their joy of being here in Canada," Durocher said. "So we're happy to to be able to put those out there now and get people thinking about it."

Durocher says the parade will again return to downtown.

"The [Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association] is still our local presenting sponsor, and we'll be back on Ouellette, still looking at starting where and ending where, because obviously that's all dictated by construction and things going on in the downtown," she said.

Applications are due by June 15 and can be found here: https://www.windsorparade.org/windsor_canada_day_parade_2025 .

-With files from CTV News