TRUE Fest moving from the winter to the summer in Amherstburg

TRUE fest is going from the winter to the summer in Amherstburg.

Formerly a wintertime event, TRUE Fest will be held Saturday, June 27 as part of an Open Air Weekend celebration in downtown Amherstburg.

The free event, in partnership with WE Pride, will be along Murray Street, between Ramsay and Dalhousie Streets, and will feature entertainment, including disco dancing, drag queen performances, DJ sets, comedian-led games, and more.

Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Jennifer Ibrahim says the winter event was great but they had a lot of feedback calling for a summer pride dance festival.

“We’re going to start it off with Mel Lucier, a local comediene, and she will be doing engaging games with spectators. It’s going to be followed by three drag performances,” she says.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend, enjoy the performances, support local businesses and vendors.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 27.