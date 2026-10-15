Trudy strengthens to a hurricane as system nears Mexico’s coast with major storm expected

This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image taken on Thursday, Oct. 15 2026, shows Hurricane Trudy in the Pacific. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI — Trudy intensified into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached the Pacific coast of Mexico, authorities said Thursday.

Trudy was located about 300 miles (480 kilometres) southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 75 m.p.h. (120 km/h), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The hurricane was moving northwest at 9 m.p.h. (15 km/h) and was expected to approach the coast of southwestern and west-central Mexico this weekend, the centre said.

Trudy was on track to become a major hurricane on Friday, bringing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches (101 to 203 millimetres) through the weekend across Colima and Jalisco states, the centre said.

___

The Associated Press