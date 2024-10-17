OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet yet again after four more cabinet ministers informed the Prime Minister's Office they won't run in the next election.

Filomena Tassi has announced she won't be running for personal reasons, and a senior government source says Marie-Claude Bibeau, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal also won't be on the ballot.



It's not clear yet when the shuffle will happen but the source, who spoke on background, says it could be by the end of next week.



The change comes as members of Trudeau's caucus appear to be preparing to ask him to step aside as leader, or at least deliver on some kind of shakeup that could improve their prospects in the next election.



Trudeau has so far been steadfast in his plans to stay on as Liberal leader.



Tassi says in a statement released on social media that she still believes in Trudeau's leadership, and she plans to stay on as MP until the election.

