A whirlwind spin through Windsor on Thursday for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which included a stop at AM800.

He met with local union leaders and workers, along with some seniors, to discuss a range of issues from federal anti-scab legislation to housing and the electric vehicle industry.



The prime minister didn't make any new announcements during his appearance in the city, which follows a visit by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre late last month.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Trudeau says it's been a key for the government to make sure labour leaders and workers are part of growing the economy.



"What we've managed to do in terms of drawing in investment, whether we're talking NextStar and Stellantis, or all the different investments across the country, is because we partner with labour to build opportunities. And demonstrate the strength of the Canadian workforce, if you want something built right, build it in Windsor. That's what is an easy sell for me internationally."



While touting his government’s $14 billion incentive package to land the NextStar Energy battery plant, Trudeau also mentioned he had an opportunity to see it first hand Thursday.



"It is absolutely amazing what they are building there. The size of it, the scale of it, but also the vote of confidence in workers here in Canada. That they're going to be able to create this world leading infrastructure, and deliver not just for the next few years, but for the next few decades or even generations right here in Windsor."



He also discussed the housing situation, and how Windsor City Council declined to make changes that would've opened up Housing Accelerator Fund money.



Trudeau says not every city is going to have the same vision, and this was Windsor's choice, but he added the feds are still open to working with the city to build housing.



"The $70-million we had perhaps allocated for Windsor, if they don't want to be part of the accelerator program, nobody is forcing them to. I was glad that Tecumseh picked up a Housing Accelerator agreement because they're doing that densification, and other cities across the country. We're not in the business of forcing solutions on anyone, it was a decision by the mayor and council not to have the Housing Accelerator."



Trudeau also defended the federal government's carbon tax, stating he's committed to dealing with climate change through market based solutions.

- with files from AM800's The Shift