LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planned to meet with King Charles today before leaving London for Ottawa.

Trudeau was in London for a weekend security summit, making Canada the only non-European nation represented in talks on how to ensure a possible Ukraine ceasefire actually holds.

Analysts say Trudeau's visit was meant to maintain Canada's role in the transatlantic alliance, despite U.S. President Donald Trump pulling back from NATO and blaming Ukraine for Russia's invasion.

Trudeau said he would raise matters with the King that are most important to Canadians, adding that Canada's sovereignty and independence seem to be atop the public's mind.

The visit would likely involve a helicopter ride to the Sandringham estate before Trudeau makes his way home to Ottawa.

The King is also set to welcome Trump to Britain at a later date, an invitation the British media has lambasted after a heated exchange in the White House where Trump scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.