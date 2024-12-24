Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his Christmas message on Tuesday, wishing "joy" to everyone celebrating and "comfort to those who are suffering."

Here is his message, posted on the federal government's website, in full.

"Merry Christmas, everyone! This is such a special time of year. A time to gather with loved ones, to celebrate the spirit of the season, and to give thanks for all that is good in the world.

"For Christians, it's a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and think about his story of kindness, forgiveness, and faith. The lessons of his life are universal, and they inspire and comfort people every time they're told – and retold.

"For you, the holidays may be a time of big family gatherings and feasts, of gifts and celebrations. But maybe it's a very hard time.

"If you're grieving, worried, or alone, this can be the toughest time of the year. It can be the loneliest. So let's all check in on the people in our lives who have not had an easy time this year, and who may need us more than we know.

"As we reflect on the past year and look to the future, let us continue to show love and kindness – to ourselves and to those in need.

"Let us also take a moment to thank those who give so much of themselves to make Canada the place we are proud to call home, including the brave members of our Canadian Armed Forces, the dedicated first responders and essential workers, and the countless volunteers. Thank you, to all of you.

"I wish joy to everyone who is celebrating today, and comfort to those who are suffering. Wherever you are, I hope you find light and hope for the year ahead. Merry Christmas."