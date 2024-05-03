Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says universities have to be trusted to manage their campuses as pro-Palestine student protesters set up encampments at several institutions across Canada.

Trudeau was asked about the encampments today while making a housing announcement in Hamilton.



He says universities are places of learning where ideas can be exchanged and debated, but at the same time, everyone must feel safe on campus.



His comments come as an encampment at the University of Toronto's downtown campus enters its second day.



Protesters were working this morning to secure their tents and a fence around an area on campus known as King's College Circle in light of the windy weather.



The encampment — one of several established at Canadian university campuses in recent days — went up early Thursday morning after students said they breached the fence.

