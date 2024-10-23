Liberal caucus members are making their way out of an exceptionally long and high-stakes meeting Wednesday, during which many of them were set to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ask him to step down.

The highly anticipated meeting took place behind closed doors. It came after a group of MPs had been organizing behind the scenes for the last two weeks to ask the prime minister to reconsider his political future at the helm of the Liberal Party.

On his way out of the meeting, Trudeau said the Liberal party is “strong and united,” but he did not stop to answer other questions from reporters.

It’s unclear exactly how many MPs are part of the effort to oust him, though sources involved in organizing a letter tell CTV News it’s at least twenty, largely from Atlantic Canada and southwestern Ontario.

Many MPs and cabinet ministers have also insisted they support the prime minister.

While some have been more overt in their dissent — including longtime Liberal MP Sean Casey, who confirmed on Monday he’d signed a letter asking Trudeau to resign — some have tiptoed around the issue, refusing to directly say whether they support the prime minister, and saying instead this is an opportunity for a caucus discussion.

On his way out of the meeting, MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith wouldn’t describe the tone of the discussion, when asked by reporters.

“I think there's absolutely a path forward where the prime minister can turn things around,” he said. “I think if ultimately we throw everything at the wall and he's getting tuned out, that's a different story. I don't think we're there yet.”

He also said it’s up to Trudeau to reflect on what he hears from caucus and come back with a plan.

“I think it's really important when you have so many colleagues that are expressing frustration, and I've expressed frustration over the years at different times, it's very important that that feedback is listened to,” Erskine-Smith said.

The Liberals have faced lacklustre polling numbers for more than a year, sometimes trailing behind the Conservatives by more than 20 points.

Plus, two recent significant byelection losses in traditionally safe Liberal seats, coupled with the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, have led to a more precarious Parliament. Minority government dynamics are in play, as is a looming ultimatum from the Bloc Québécois to potentially work with the other parties to topple the Liberals if they don’t ensure two Bloc-led bills become law.

“I think caucus is nervous because of the polling that's been constantly going down in favour of Liberals,” said Liberal MP Ken McDonald, on his way into the meeting on Wednesday, adding he hopes to stay in caucus until the next election, at which point he will not be running again.

He said voting with the Opposition is an option going forward, depending on the results from today’s meeting, but that it’s not something he’s currently considering.

MP Wayne Long, also on his way into the meeting, said the important byelection losses in Toronto and Montreal prove the party needs change.

While he said he respects caucus confidentiality, he was expecting a “robust, frank, and difficult discussion.”

“I’m looking forward to expressing my views. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody what my views are, that we do need a change the leadership,” he said. “But in the end, caucus majority will rule, and I’ll be able to look in the mirror, and say my piece, and we’ll see what happens.”

Trudeau arrived for the meeting an hour and a half early, with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder, smiling at reporters and wishing them a “good day,” though he didn’t stop for questions.

He has insisted he’ll lead the party into the next election, and when asked directly on Tuesday whether he’s worried about his leadership, he replied simply “No.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, said on Tuesday she is “more confident” than ever, based on conversations she’s had in the last couple days, that “the vast majority of Liberal MPs support the prime minister.”

Some cabinet ministers, including Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, have tried to shift the focus, saying it’s more important to take aim at the Opposition Conservatives than engage in party in-fighting.

“There’s a… what would you call it? Some palace drama going on right now,” Boissonnault told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. “And that takes us away from the number one job, which is focusing on Canadians and focusing on the important policies, but also on showing the really clear contrast between our government, our party, and (Conservative Leader) Pierre Poilievre.”

“Any minute spent on this garbage is a minute that's not spent on Pierre Poilievre and what he wants to do to this country," Miller said on Tuesday.

The decision on whether to step down is ultimately up to Trudeau, with no formal mechanism in place that caucus can use to force him out.

Wednesday caucus meetings typically take about two hours, though today’s ran for nearly three and a half.