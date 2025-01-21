MONTEBELLO, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if President Donald Trump wants to usher in a "golden age" for the United States, it will require more energy, critical minerals and resources that Canada is ready to provide.

Trudeau is huddling with his cabinet in Montebello, Que., for a retreat that is focused on the Canada-U.S. trade strategy after Trump's inauguration.

Trump threatened to impose punishing tariffs against Canada on his first day in office, but on inauguration day he instead announced a plan to examine alleged unfair trade practices.

Then, late Monday evening, Trump said he's thinking about hitting Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent tariffs on Feb. 1.

Trudeau says Canada will respond, and that "everything is on the table."

The prime minister says Canada is focused on demonstrating that Canada is a reliable partner, and the government is prepared for any scenario.