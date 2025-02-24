KYIV — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged 25 light armoured vehicles to Ukraine and to provide the country with $5 billion in funds from seized Russian assets.

He is in Kyiv alongside a dozen other world leaders today to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Trudeau says Russia invaded Ukraine "to erase Ukrainian history and expand their empire."

The prime minister also says Canada will provide a grant to help Ukraine with energy security as Russia attacks the country's power grid.

Trudeau's remarks did not touch on Ukraine's possible membership in the NATO military alliance, which other leaders have been calling for at the ongoing summit.

Leaders are giving statements at the opening of the summit, which proceeded despite an audible air-defence siren ringing out in the background.