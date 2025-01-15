OTTAWA - Canada's premiers are set to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet today to talk about U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's vow to impose steep tariffs.

Trump has promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports — one of several measures he says he'll enact on day one of his presidency through an executive order. He assumes that office on Monday.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc met Tuesday with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who currently chairs the premiers' group, to talk about Canada's response.

"I saw the plan for border security. It's phenomenal. As I said to Minister LeBlanc, have (Public Safety Minister David McGuinty) get out there and start promoting it, because it's a solid, solid plan," Ford said.

Just one day earlier, Ford criticized the Trudeau government for not sharing details of the border plan.

LeBlanc said the finance department and Canada's major banks have been working on modelling potential job losses from the tariffs. LeBlanc declined to share that information on Tuesday.