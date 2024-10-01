Windsor police investigators need the public's help to locate a dark-coloured pickup truck in connection with a residential arson in Amherstburg.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 22, officers were called to a report of a fire at a residence in the 200 block of Cowan Court, where they found a home in flames.

Police say the structure was vacant at the time of the incident, and no one was physically injured.

Damage to the property is estimated at $1.6 million.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit investigated and determined the fire had been set intentionally.

Investigators have since reviewed security camera footage, which shows a pickup truck in the area at the time of the incident.

The truck is believed to be a dark grey late model Ford F-150, possibly a PowerBoost hybrid model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.