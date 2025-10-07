A truck driver has filed a lawsuit against former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and Fox Corporation following a bloody fight police say was started by Sanchez.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Indiana, accuses Sanchez of starting a fight outside a downtown Indianapolis hotel.

The altercation left the 69-year-old truck driver, Perry Tole, with severe injuries.

Tole also stabbed Sanchez during the fight. Prosecutors say the dispute began over parking.

Sanchez faces a felony battery charge and several misdemeanors.

Tole's lawsuit seeks damages and attorney's fees.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Fox's coverage of a football game.

Fox Corporation has not commented on the lawsuit.