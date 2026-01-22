TORONTO — Toys "R" Us Canada is facing at least seven lawsuits from landlords who say they're collectively owed 31.3-million-dollars in unpaid rent and other damages from the struggling retailer.

Documents filed with Ontario courts last year show the toy store chain failed to pay rent for several of the properties it occupied in 2024 and 2025, sparking lawsuits.

The spaces were owned by landlords as prominent as RioTrin Properties and Calloway Real Estate Investment Trust and include spaces in McAllister Place in New Brunswick, Quinte Mall, and Dorval Crossing West Shopping Centre in Ontario.

Toys "R" Us Canada has since moved out of many of the locations at the heart of the lawsuits and shuttered dozens of other stores over the last few years, shrinking its footprint to just 40 stores by some counts.

The retailer and lawyers representing it and its C-E-O did not respond to requests for comment about this story.

Toys "R" Us Canada has yet to file a statement of claim in many of the cases, but in others has asked a court to dismiss the matter because landlords knew it was about to close some stores, as they had started posting liquidation signage at the property.