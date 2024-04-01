A grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation is going to help Windsor's Brentwood Recovery Home train those who have battled addiction to help those currently fighting addition.

The addiction treatment centre is receiving a $99,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation's Resilient Communities Fund.

Elizabeth Dulmage, Executive Director at Brentwood Recovery Home, says this grant is specifically for providing peer support training for alumni of Brentwood.

Dulmage says they have lots of programs and services at Brentwood where it is the people who have graduated who are supporting people currently in a program, people waiting for a program, or have recently graduated from the a program.

She says one such program is the Open Arms Volunteers.

"Those are volunteers who provided one-to-one support for people who are waiting to come in on program," she says. "Trying to keep them on the path of sobriety, keep them engaged with us, provide that emotional support, and that peer encouragement while they're waiting."

Dulmage says peer support is critically important to recovery.

"Story sharing, those words of encouragement, that person to say 'I've been where you are. Here's how I got well, here's how I stay well.' It's pivotal to the success at Brentwood, and I think it's one of our strengths," she says.

Dulmage says the funding will provide training for up to 66 volunteers, but hundreds will be impacted by these programs and supports..

It's providing the peers with the information, the knowledge, and strategies to address concerns and issues that a person might bring to their attention. So they're able and knowledgeable about how to best to support them," she says.

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates nearly 70 beds, providing addictions and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families.

The facility is located at 2335 Dougall Ave. in Windsor.