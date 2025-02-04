TORONTO - The trial of two teen girls accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man is expected to continue today with more security video of the night of the incident.

The two girls are among eight charged in the death of Kenneth Lee, who court heard died on Dec. 18, 2022 after he was beaten and stabbed at a downtown Toronto parkette.

The girls, who were 14 and 16 at the time, have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The younger girl pleaded guilty through her lawyer to the lesser charge of manslaughter as the trial began Monday, but the plea was rejected by the Crown.

Prosecutors allege she was the one responsible for the injury that led to Lee's death.

On Monday, court watched security footage that showed a group violently swarm Lee moments after crossing paths with him at the parkette.