The Grammy Awards are sticking with their man.

Trevor Noah will host the show this year for the fifth consecutive time.

The Grammys said Tuesday that comedian best known for hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" will once more be front and center Feb. 2 when the awards show is broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS.

Noah is also a producer and a nominee.

Last year's telecast had 16.9 million Americans watching, making it the highest TV audience since the 2020 ceremony.

Beyonce goes into the night with the most nods.

This year's telecast will also raise funds to support relief efforts after wildfires devastated the Grammys' hometown.