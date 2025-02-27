Progressive Conservative candidate Trevor Jones is returning to Queen’s Park representing the riding of Chatham-Kent--Leamington, according to a CTV News projection.

This is Jones' second term leading the riding capturing 52 per cent of the vote, with 22,250 ballots cast for him.

Jones says another commanding win means voters are sending a message across the border.

"A clean, fresh, renewed mandate that says we're aligned now with the Trump administration, good or bad, and now you know who you're dealing with," Jones said. "We have consistent stability and leadership. The business community needs stability, needs consistency. We have that now."

Jones' key priorities include investment in rural high-speed internet, healthcare expansion, and housing construction.

The riding has been blue since 2011.

The results will still need to be verified and ratified.

