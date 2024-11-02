A tree has been lit in Charles Clark Square to honour women affected by violence.

Hiatus House, alongside municipal leaders, and members of the community met on Friday night for the Tree Lighting Ceremony to recognize Women Abuse Prevention Month for November.

This is the 13th year Hiatus House has lit up the tree purple to raise awareness of women's abuse and to honour survivors, and inspire women affected by violence to reach out.

Meaghan MacPherson, who is a survivor of domestic violence was a guest speaker and says Hiatus House was able to help her and her children start over.

"It was scary, we were stuck at the time and then I had to fight and figure out where to start, how to start over, and it just really opens your eyes because you really don't understand what is going on in the world until you go through it."

MacPherson says it's so important for those who need help to reach out.

"For me it felt like I was defeated. But that's not a feeling that anybody should have to have. It's the feeling of knowing you have somewhere that you can reach out to, and knowing that nobody is going to look down on you, or think different of you."

Maggie Durocher, Coordinator of Fundraising Development for Hiatus House, says she's grateful for the community support on this issue.

"It's horrible that we have to continue to do this, it's horrible that we're here, and we're gathered, and we have to continue to speak this message."

Joe Bachetti, deputy warden for the County of Essex, says Hiatus House does so much for the region.

"Without their support and advocacy, more lives would be destroyed. So, it's important that we overcome this epidemic, and together we can do it."

A number of events will be held throughout the month including the Stannard Walsh Memorial Walkathon in Harrow today at 11 a.m., Bark in the Park at Lanspeary Park on November 9, and a flag raising ceremony on November 25 at City Hall Square in Windsor.

Nearly 100 municipalities across the province have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg.

Hiatus House provides critical services, emergency shelter, and supports to women and children who have been affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.