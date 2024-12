Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have seized a gun and $12,000 USD in undeclared currency at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

CBP say two travellers, who are both convicted felons, were denied entry into Canada on Dec. 9, and on their way back attempted to ditch the gun by throwing it from their vehicle.

A CBP spokesperson told AM800 News that no arrests or charges were laid.