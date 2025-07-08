For the first time in almost 20 years, travelers may no longer have to take off their shoes during security screenings at certain U.S. airports.

The Transportation Security Administration is looking to abandon the requirement, according to media reports.

If implemented, it would put an end to a security screening mandate put in place almost 20 years ago, several years after "shoe bomber" Richard Reid's attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001.

Travel newsletter Gate Access was first to report that the security screening change is coming, with ABC News citing an internal memo sent to TSA officers last week that states the new policy lets travelers keep their shoes on during screenings at many U.S. airports beginning on Sunday.