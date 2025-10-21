The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has confirmed that a transport truck was able to drive onto the Gordie Howe International Bridge from the U.S. side last month.

The CBSA said on Sept. 29, a truck was intercepted by officers before reaching the Canadian port of entry and directed back to the U.S. to proceed to the Ambassador Bridge.

A spokesperson said no firearms were drawn during the incident.

"The actions taken by CBSA officers demonstrate the integrity of the security measures and of the infrastructure as well as the established oversight," said Rebecca Purdy, senior CBSA spokesperson.

"There are multiple security barriers including extensive fencing to prevent people from erroneously crossing, and there was no opportunity for the truck to enter Canada."