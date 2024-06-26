Transition to Betterness (T2B) has announced who is taking over as Executive Director.

T2B announced that Alexandria Fischer will be taking over the role in August from current director Amber Hunter.

It was announced at the beginning of March 2024 that Hunter would be departing from T2B in the fall this year.

This decision to hire Fischer follows a thorough search by T2B's Board of Directors.

Fischer brings over 17 years of experience in the non-profit sector - through her role at Family Respite Services she led a $2.2-million capital campaign and managed the construction of an accessible respite home.

Fischer says she's ecstatic to work at T2B.

"The 20+ programs have touched so many patients, and their families, throughout the years and throughout the hospitals, and so to be a part of that impact, and to continue to advance the mission, continue to really develop those programs and work with our stakeholders, I'm just really excited."



She adds that she's excited to join the team.



"I know the work that they've already been doing. It's a strong team, it's a family dynamic within Transition to Betterness, so just really excited to be moving forward and continuing to advance, and grow, and meet the needs."



Fischer says she's already been working with some of the staff at T2B for a smooth transition.

"What's a priority for the staff, and what are their wishes, or goals, their dreams, for the organization? Hearing from our stakeholders in the hospitals to see if there are any gaps, or any way that we can continue to develop new programs. But really first and foremost, just want to take that strategic approach and learn the foundation."

Fischer will join T2B in August and will work alongside Amber Hunter until her departure at the end of September, ensuring a smooth transition.

T2B provides comfort to patients and families impacted by life-altering illnesses in Windsor-Essex County. They offer over 20 programs, including Paediatric, Palliative, and Oncology support.