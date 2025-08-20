Transit Windsor riders are about to see a major expansion, with 20,000 new service hours being added across the system effective August 31.

The changes include expanded Sunday service, reduced wait times, more frequent buses on high-demand routes, and new additions to the existing network.

Jelena Payne, deputy CAO and commissioner of economic development with the City of Windsor, said the investment will benefit riders across the city.

"They're going to see new routes added to our currently existing system. We are going to be adding more hours to our Sunday service and I think what riders are going to be most excited about is that we are reducing wait times for busses and increasing our frequency on weekends and during the week in our high frequency corridors," Payne said.

Payne added that the expansion comes alongside other changes in the system, like the end of the school extra program and tunnel bus service.

"The addition of the 20,000 hours and some of the transition out of the other services, particularly the specialized School Extra program, they all go hand in hand," she said.

Payne said with all the changes it's important for commuters to plan ahead.

"It's also really important to know that we're also changing the name of our routes and introducing a colour coding system. It's not just for our new riders, where September is typically a little more hectic, it's also for our riders, these changes, who have been riding Transit Windsor for many many years," Payne said.

The city hosted an open house Tuesday to share details of the changes, with another session scheduled Wednesday at the Windsor Transit Terminal.

Transit advocates welcomed the improvements but said more needs to be done to deliver on long-promised east end upgrades.

Payne said the city has not yet been able to roll out the east end improvements because of infrastructure delays.

